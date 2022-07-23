Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $93.71 and last traded at $95.25. Approximately 113,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,720,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.
The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.