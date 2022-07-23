HNP Capital LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

