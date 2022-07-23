Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.99 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

