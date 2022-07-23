National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

