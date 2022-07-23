Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

