National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,786.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

