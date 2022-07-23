Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

