CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.