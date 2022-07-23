Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $9.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 5.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

