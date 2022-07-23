Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

