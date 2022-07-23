Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.