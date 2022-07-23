The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

