The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 127,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 58.1% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

