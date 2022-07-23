Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys 5,986 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

