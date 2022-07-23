Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

