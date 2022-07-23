Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

