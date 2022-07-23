Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,332,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $506.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

