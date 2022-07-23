CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 10,271 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.