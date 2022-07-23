Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.