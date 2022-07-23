CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 5,437 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

