Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 354,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 115,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Price Performance

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

