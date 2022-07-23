Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $13,138,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

EPD stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

