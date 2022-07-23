CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $164.13 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

