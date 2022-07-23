Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

