CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.