West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

