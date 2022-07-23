CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 265.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 76.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

