Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $688.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

