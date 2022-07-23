CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,762 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

