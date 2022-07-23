First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 257,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTLS opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $52.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.