First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 257,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

