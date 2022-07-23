The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.