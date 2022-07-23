CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 259 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $142.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.