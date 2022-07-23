CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

