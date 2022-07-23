Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $191.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

