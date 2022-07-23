Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Shares of ROST opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

