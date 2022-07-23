CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after buying an additional 133,437 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

