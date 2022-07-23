Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 22,188 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.81.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

