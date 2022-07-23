Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.