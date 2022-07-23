Hudock Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

