Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

