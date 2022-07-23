Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,243 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

