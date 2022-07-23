Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

