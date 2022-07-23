Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

