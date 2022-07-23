Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.