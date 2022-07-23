General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

