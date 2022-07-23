MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $5,155,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.