Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 391 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.