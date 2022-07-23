Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $415.18 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 25.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $415,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

