Choreo LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 42,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 71,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

