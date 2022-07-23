Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 286.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

